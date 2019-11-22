News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to Killarney death

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 04:28 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the death of Thomas Carton, who was found dead in Killarney on 20 November.

Gardaí discovered the body of Thomas Carton at a house in Torc Terrace in Killarney shortly after 10pm last Wednesday. A post mortem was carried out at University Hospital Kerry yesterday, the results of which have not been released by Gardaí.

The scene is still being preserved with a technical examination ongoing. Gardaí say they are keeping an open mind in relation to the death and are trying to establish the movements of Thomas Carton in the days leading up to his death.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken to Thomas Carton in recent days, as well as anyone who may have information in relation to his death.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 - 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

