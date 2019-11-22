Gardaí appeal for witnesses in relation to death of 'beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle'

Gardai are appealing for help following the death of a man in Kerry.

Thomas Carton, 55, died Wednesday night at a house in Torc Terrace, Killarney.

Shortly after 10pm on the night, Gardaí were called to the house and discovered his body on arrival.

It is understood there does not appear to be any signs of either a break-in or a disturbance.

Mr Carton, who came from what has been described as a ‘well respected’ local family, is believed to have sustained two stab wounds.

Although a post-mortem was carried out at University Hospital Kerry on Thursday afternoon, the results are understood to have been inconclusive.

As a result, detectives are not certain how he came to sustain his injuries and are keeping ‘an open mind’.

A senior detective has been appointed to oversee the investigation and an incident room has been set up in Killarney Garda Station.

The scene in and around the house on the secluded estate at the back of the Fitzgerald GAA Stadium is still preserved.

A garda spokesperson said: “The results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí are continuing to keep an open mind in relation to this matter and are trying to establish the movements of Thomas Carton in the days leading up to his death.

“Gardaí are particularly anxious to hear from people who may have seen or spoken to Thomas in recent days or who may have any information whatsoever in relation to his death.” Mr Carton’s death is the latest tragedy to hit his family.

While his father Eugene died in July, he lost one of his two brothers more than 10 years ago in tragic circumstances.

Described on RIP.ie as a ‘beloved son, loving brother and dearly loved uncle’, he is survived by his mother Mai, his sisters Katherine, Aine, and his twin brother Jimmy.

The brief tribute to him also said he is ‘very sadly missed by his loving family, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace’.

His removal will be Sunday evening to St Mary's Cathedral in Killarney and his requiem Mass will be held on Monday at 12 noon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 - 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.