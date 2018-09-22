Gardaí appeal for witnesses in bid to establish motive after shots fired in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed a shooting incident in Ballyvolane on Thursday to come forward.

At around 10.30pm, a number of shots were fired at a man who was walking his dog by Chapel Gate on the Glenheights Road.

The man, who is in his 40s, was able to flee to a nearby house for safety and was uninjured.

It is understood a firearm, possibly a handgun, was discharged by a masked man who approached another man on a pathway which runs alongside Leeds AFC’s soccer pitch, between Chapelgate housing estate and Meelick Park.

Neighbours reported hearing several loud bangs just before 10.30pm, which some initially dismissed as bangers or a back-firing car.

When they went outside to investigate, they discovered that a man out walking his dog had claimed he was approached from behind by a man wearing a balaclava, who then discharged what is believed to have been a handgun into the air.

While uninjured, the man said he was extremely shaken, and baffled as to why he was targeted.

Gardaí were on the scene quickly and sealed off the area. It was subject to a detailed examination by forensic experts yesterday.

Anyone who was in the Chapelgate or Leeds Lane areas around the time of the incident is being asked to contact Gardaí at Mayfield Garda station on 021 455 8510.