Gardaí appeal for witnesses following stabbing of teenager in Cork

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following the brutal and shocking stabbing of a 17-year-old in a Cork suburb on Saturday night.

Detective Superintendent Michael Comyns said a large group of young people were in the area at the time and they must have witnessed both the lead-up to the attack and the attack itself.

“It is time for these people to stand up and come forward and tell us what they saw. It is important that we know the full story,” Supt Comyns said.

The victim underwent surgery at Cork University Hospital, which included the removal of glass fragments from his face.

The victim was with a couple of friends in the Waterpark area of Carrigaline at around 10.25pm on Saturday when he was confronted by a group of youths who stopped him, with one demanding money for a bus fare.

When he said he didn’t have it and therefore wouldn’t be handing it over he was punched in the face.

He was then slashed about the head and face with broken glass before being stabbed and number of times in the torso.

A teenage girl who was with the victim made brave attempts to shield him as he lay bleeding and semiconscious on the ground.

Some of the attack was recorded on mobile phones and footage was shared widely on social media and messaging apps.

Gardaí who were on patrol nearby were on the scene very quickly and they called for backup.

Several other units responded and a number of people were arrested at the scene.

One of them, a 17-year-old boy, remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and is being questioned at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí also pursued the 220 bus service which had left Carrigaline a few minutes after the attack.

They intercepted the bus in Douglas Village where they removed a number of youths from the vehicle and arrested them. They have since been released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Meanwhile, a local councillor said a call to get more gardai deployed in Carrigaline fell on deaf ears.

Local county councillor Ben Dalton-O'Sullivan got backing from his colleagues to write to the Garda Commissioner and the Minister for Justice seeking extra resources for the Carrigaline area, “but we didn't even get an acknowledgement.”

A lot of elderly people and young families live in the Waterpark estate, where the teenager had his face slashed with a broken bottle before being repeatedly stabbed as he lay helpless on the ground, while some onlookers videoed the attack.

Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan said the incident had shocked the whole community. He maintained that a lot of older people who had been self-isolating in the estate for weeks were looking forward to getting out tomorrow as cocooning restrictions were eased.

“But I think a lot of them will be afraid to come outside their doors now after this happened,” he said. “I will be raising the garda manpower issue in the Carrigaline area again with the council and with the Cork County JPC (Joint Policing Committee),” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and his family at this time,” Mr Dalton-O'Sullivan said.

* Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on (021) 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.