Gardaí appeal for witnesses following shooting in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a shooting incident in Dublin at the weekend.

A man in his 30s is being treated for leg and arm injuries after being shot in Kilbarrack last night.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at St Berach's Place, Raheny on Sunday.

Gardaí in Raheny are asking members of the public who may have witnessed something to get in contact.

They are particularly seeking road users with camera footage who may have been in the Kilbarrack area, in particular St Berach's Place, on Sunday between 9pm and 10pm to contact them.

Anyone with information can call Raheny Garda station at 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.