Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Kildare crash

Friday, August 17, 2018 - 05:45 PM

Gardaí in Kildare are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash near Monasterevin this 2.45pm this afternoon.

A man in his 50s was fatally injured when his motorcycle collided with a 4x4.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital, but his condition is unknown.

The road remains closed to traffic to allow a full forensic investigation - diversions are in place.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-527730 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


