Gardaí appeal for witnesses following discovery of man's body, 60s, in Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a body of a man in his 60s, at Tuosist, Kenmare, Co Kerry on October 24.

Shortly before 7am, Gardaí received a report of a possible road traffic collision at Clonee, Tuosist off the main Kenmare to Castletownbere Road.

The body of a man, in his 60s, was discovered in a ditch close to his car. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

It is believed his car, a black Renault Modus, registration 05-TN, was on the roadside from the previous night and had struck a ditch before coming to a stop.

The man's body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination was carried out. A file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and anyone in the vicinity of Tuosist between 9pm Wednesday, October 23 and 7am Thursday, October 24 who may have observed such a vehicle.

Gardaí are also appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage recorded in the area during those times to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064-667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.