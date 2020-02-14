News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Cork road accident

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 03:47 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a single vehicle collision that occurred in the Rathmacullig area of Ballygarvan, Co Cork today.

Gardaí were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision in which a car had struck a wall.

The passenger of the car, a man in his 30s, was brought to Cork University Hospital and is believed to have sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Rathmacullig area, particular road users with any video footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

