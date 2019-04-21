NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault on cyclist

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, April 21, 2019 - 07:58 AM

Gardaí in Dublin are looking for witnesses after a brutal assault on a cyclist in Killbarack in Dublin.

The 39-year-old was cycling on Swans Nest Road yesterday morning when a black saloon car collided with him and a number of men got out and hit him with weapons before driving off.

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30am.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Raheny Garda station on 01-6664300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

