Gardaí appeal for witnesses as five containers of liquid nitrogen stolen from Cork farmyard

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for information after five containers of liquid nitrogen were stolen from a farmyard.

The incident occurred between the hours of 1am and 7.30am in Killeagh.

One of the containers. Picture: Garda Press Office

The containers were removed using an Ifor Williams trailer, also taken from the premises, along with other specialised farm machinery.

Gardaí in Midleton are investigating and are appealing to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward.

They are also warning members of the public who come across this product, not to interfere with the container, and to contact your local garda station immediately.

Liquid nitrogen is colourless, odourless and tasteless and can cause severe burns when it comes in contact with skin.

There is also a risk of suffocation if the substance is released in a confined space.

No arrests have been made at this time, a garda spokesperson confirmed.