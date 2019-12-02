News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman robbed and attacked in Co. Cork

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman robbed and attacked in Co. Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 02, 2019 - 11:24 AM

A woman has been robbed and assaulted in Co. Cork.

The incident happened early yesterday morning on Castle Road in Bandon.

Shortly after 3am, a woman was walking on Castle Road when she was approached by a male who stole her handbag, knocked her to the ground and assaulted her.

Three men who were in the area at the time came upon the incident and helped the woman.

She did not need medical attention and no arrests have been made.

The suspect is described as being 6ft tall and was wearing black clothing with "PUMA” across his jumper.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castle Road area of Bandon between 2:45am and 3:30am on December 1 and who may have witnessed the incident to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Gardaí assign nearly 200 new officers to help with traffic in run-up to Christmas

More on this topic

State 'failing to meet obligations on hate crime', says University of Limerick reportState 'failing to meet obligations on hate crime', says University of Limerick report

Gardaí investigate reported sexual assault in DublinGardaí investigate reported sexual assault in Dublin

'It's important that the truth is told': Family of Michaela McAreavey fear they may never get justice'It's important that the truth is told': Family of Michaela McAreavey fear they may never get justice

Man arrested after Garda car hit a number of times during car chaseMan arrested after Garda car hit a number of times during car chase


crimeassaultCorkTOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Welsh police appeal for help to identify bodies from 70s and 80s who they believe are IrishWelsh police appeal for help to identify bodies from 70s and 80s who they believe are Irish

€1bn rail network deal signed to improve reliability and punctuality of trains€1bn rail network deal signed to improve reliability and punctuality of trains

Govt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decadeGovt aiming to generate 70% of electricity through renewables in a decade

Gardaí continue to question man in connection with death in GalwayGardaí continue to question man in connection with death in Galway


Lifestyle

Don’t take your eyes for granted. Protect your vision with this simple advice, says Liz Connor.4 tips for looking after your eye health this winter

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »