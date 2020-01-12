Gardaí appeal for witnesses after three people reportedly imprisoned in hijacked minibus

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after three people were believed to be falsely imprisoned in a minibus along the M1 in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The minibus they were in was hijacked at Dublin Airport at around 1am before heading north along the motorway towards Dundalk.

The passengers were unharmed and let out near Julianstown in County Meath.

Gardaí are looking for anyone who may have seen a white Nissan minibus along the M1 that night to contact them.

Officers had followed it near Drogheda before it crossed the border north of Dundalk and returned across the border in Co Monaghan.

It was abandoned having crashed and the two men fled on foot before getting into a parked car which was intercepted by Gardaí with help from Garda Air Support near Castleblayney a short time later.

Two men who were charged in connection to the incident appeared before the courts last week.

Officers are appealing to any road users, taxi drivers and bus drivers, who may have camera footage to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.