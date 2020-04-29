Gardaí appeal for witnesses after suspect device discovered

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after ammunition and a suspect device were found in Galway yesterday.

Gardaí have said that suspect device is “now believed to be components of a pipe bomb”.

The discovery was made yesterday at Scalp Hill, Castledaly.

A search was carried out as part of an intelligence-led operation and gardaí found two boxes of ammunition and the suspect device.

The device was made safe by the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery and are appealing for witnesses.

They said that they are the area is a popular hill walking location.

They are appealing to the public who may have been in this area recently and who may have information to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on (091) 842870, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Ggarda station.