News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after suspect device discovered

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after suspect device discovered
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after ammunition and a suspect device were found in Galway yesterday.

Gardaí have said that suspect device is “now believed to be components of a pipe bomb”.

The discovery was made yesterday at Scalp Hill, Castledaly.

A search was carried out as part of an intelligence-led operation and gardaí found two boxes of ammunition and the suspect device.

The device was made safe by the Army Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery and are appealing for witnesses.

They said that they are the area is a popular hill walking location.

They are appealing to the public who may have been in this area recently and who may have information to make contact with them.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on (091) 842870, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Ggarda station.

READ MORE

'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days

More on this topic

Man arrested and charged following assault in Dublin Man arrested and charged following assault in Dublin

Garda sanctioned for failing to investigate assault on minor in ‘timely manner’Garda sanctioned for failing to investigate assault on minor in ‘timely manner’

Horse sense: new Garda recruit named after social media competitionHorse sense: new Garda recruit named after social media competition

Gardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditchGardaí find cannabis worth €1.24m in ditch


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Govt expected to issue advisory on face coverings this weekGovt expected to issue advisory on face coverings this week

'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days'We're not there yet': Taoiseach says restrictions won't be lifted in coming days

Coronavirus: 'Virtual' Pride event to be held as Dublin parade cancelledCoronavirus: 'Virtual' Pride event to be held as Dublin parade cancelled

Belfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversityBelfast study reveals how microplastic pollution is threatening biodiversity


Lifestyle

Dylan Thomas once wrote that the world is never the same once a good poem has been added to it. By that standard, Eavan Boland transformed the world many times over, with a body of work that was accomplished and treasured in equal measure.Eavan Boland: Poet leaves a body of work that promises renewal

With no occasion to get dressed up and go out, dolling up the house is a happy alternative, writes Carol O’CallaghanSnap Happy

A new Sci-fi comedy series and a social-distancing edition of Operation Transformation are among today's top picksWednesday's TV Highlights: Clever sci-fi comedy and a socially-distanced Operation Transformation among today's best

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »