Gardaí appeal for witnesses after stabbing in Dublin

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 07:03 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 20s was injured in a stabbing on Dublin's Essex Quay.

It happened shortly before 5pm yesterday evening.

READ MORE: Attack on Garda 'a stark reminder of the dangers faced every day on the front line'

A man and woman in their 20s were arrested at the scene and taken to Pearse Street Garda Station for questioning.

The injured man was treated by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the stabbing incident to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

- Digital Desk


