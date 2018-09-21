Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired in Cork city

Friday, September 21, 2018 - 08:42 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a number of shots were fired in Cork city last night.

Shots were discharged at a man in his 40s who was out walking his dog at approximately 10.30pm in Chapelgate, Ballyvolane.

The man was not injured and escaped into a house for safety.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Chapelgate or Leeds Lane area between 9.30pm. and 10.30pm. on Thursday night to contact Mayfield garda station on 021 - 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Gardai arrive on the scene in Chapelgate, Ballyvolane, Cork City, this morning. Photo: Cillian Kelly

