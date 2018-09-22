Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at Cork halting site

Gardaí in Cork have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a halting site on the northside of the city early this morning.

Two shots were fired in the Spring Lane halting site in Ballyvolane at around 3.45am in what’s believed to be part of an ongoing Traveller feud.

There were no reported injuries.

Gardaí believe the gunman left through the nearby Glenfields Avenue in Ballyvolane.

Witnesses have reported hearing a car being driven away but as of yet, there is no description of the make or type of car.

File photo of Spring Lane halting site.

Officers in Mayfield have appealed to anyone who was in the general Ballyvolane area, or more specifically in the Glenfields Estate area, and who may have seen or witnessed anything or anyone acting suspiciously in the area between 2am and 4am this morning to contact them on 021-4558510.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Mayfield are still investigating the discharge of three shots close to a man on a laneway in Chapel Gate, Glenheights Road, Ballyvolane at around 10.30pm on Thursday.

A man, 40, who was out walking his dog raised the alarm after a masked man fired three shots from what is believed to have been a handgun.

The man was uninjured and escaped into a house for safety.

Gardaí are still appealing to any persons who were in Chapelgate or Leeds Lane area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on Thursday to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 -4558510.

It is not clear if the two incidents are connected.