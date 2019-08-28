Gardaí appeal for witnesses after pedestrian critically injured in Cork hit-and-run incident

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for witnesses after a pedestrian was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a suspected stolen car.

The man, who was found unconscious on the side of a city street in the early hours of last Sunday morning, is being treated in Cork University Hospital for a range of injuries, including several serious internal injuries, which are consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Gardaí have today appealed to anyone who may have been in the general Blackpool area, or specifically, the Upper John St area, between 11.30pm last Saturday night and 12.40am on Sunday morning, and who saw any vehicles being driven erratically, to contact them.

They would especially like to hear from taxi drivers who may have been in the area, or from any motorists with a dashcam who may be able to help their investigation.

The alarm was raised at around 12.40am on Sunday when a passerby found a man unconscious on the roadside at Upper John St on the northside of the city.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to CUH for treatment and an investigation was launched.

A garda spokesman confirmed this morning that investigating officers believe the man may have been struck by a stolen car.

Meanwhile, gardaí are still investigating several incidents of criminal damage to parked cars following hit-and-run incidents, also on the northside on Sunday morning.

It is believed a stolen car may also have been involved in these incidents which caused extensive damage to a number of cars which were parked on the Old Youghal Road.

It is not clear whether the two incidents are linked.