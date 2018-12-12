Gardaí appeal for witnesses after 'nasty' Limerick assault

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or information about what they described as a “nasty” assault on a man in Limerick city overnight.

A man in his 40s was found injured by officers in Augustinian Lane, an alleyway situated off Roches Street, around 2.30am.

Gardaí based at Henry Street, responding to a call from the public about an assault, discovered the man.

Pictures: Liam Burke

The victim of the assault was assessed at the scene by paramedics and he was transferred by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is believed to be stable.

Appealing for witnesses, Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street garda station, said: “If anybody around the area saw anything unusual they can contact us.”

“It’s very early stages...It was a nasty assault.”

“We got a call about (the) assault and we arrived on the scene shortly before the ambulance got there,” Supt Smart added.

A statement provided to the media by a garda spokesman added: “No arrests have been made and the investigations are ongoing.”

“We are appealing for witnesses to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061-212400.”