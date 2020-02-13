News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man killed in Sligo road accident

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 04:14 PM

Gardaí in Ballymote are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a collision involving a car and a truck on the N4 road between Castlebaldwin and Collooney, Co Sligo at approximately 12pm today.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital.

The scene at the crash site is preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the local Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymote Garda Station on 071 9189500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

