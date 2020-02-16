News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hurt in brawl following Dublin derby

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man hurt in brawl following Dublin derby
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 07:19 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 40s was hurt in a brawl after the Dublin derby yesterday.

The fight broke out on the Phibsboro Road near Dalymount Park after Bohemians hosted rival league side Shamrock Rovers.

The Garda Public Order Unit was called when the broke out after the League of Ireland.

A video posted from the scene shows around two dozen people involved in a melee in which punches were thrown.

A man in his 40s suffered head injuries and was taken to the Mater Hospital.

A Bohemians spokesman's condemned what happened, saying "anyone engaged in any such behaviour in no way represents the club and its values".

Gardaí say they have collected CCTV footage and are pursuing a definite line of inquiry.

As yet, nobody has been arrested, and there is a call out for eyewitnesses to contact Mountjoy Garda Station

READ MORE

Storm Dennis: 'Severe gusts of up to 120km/h' expected

More on this topic

Gardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two menGardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two men

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incidentGardaí appeal for witnesses following Longford shooting incident

Investigation launched following security threat at Dublin prisonInvestigation launched following security threat at Dublin prison

Almost twice as many garda dismissals last year compared to previous five yearsAlmost twice as many garda dismissals last year compared to previous five years


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Five arrested across three counties and €289k of cannabis seizedFive arrested across three counties and €289k of cannabis seized

Gardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two menGardaí seize 66 cloned credit cards in Dublin and arrest two men

Gardaí investigating alleged sexual offences release man, 70sGardaí investigating alleged sexual offences release man, 70s

Midnight deadline for election posters and cable ties to be taken downMidnight deadline for election posters and cable ties to be taken down


Lifestyle

Backstage beauty tips from make-up artist Terry Barber at Marques’Almeida.London Fashion Week: Subtle glitter looks rule at Marques’Almeida

Many parents suffer from this type of depression after the birth of a child.As Gwyneth Paltrow and Julia Louis-Dreyfus open up, 4 other celebs on postnatal depression

Symptoms to look out for if you think you might be a shopaholic…9 signs you’re addicted to fast fashion

It feels telling that four years have elapsed since Claire Boucher’s previous record, but any fears prove completely groundless.Album review: Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »