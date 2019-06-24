News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man armed with knife holds up youth in Limerick town

By David Raleigh
Monday, June 24, 2019 - 12:53 PM

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to a street robbery in Newcastle West, Co Limerick, in which the perpetrator threatened the victim with a knife.

Gardaí said the victim was held up by the assailant after alighting from a bus in the early hours of last Monday morning.

Appealing for information today, Monday, June 24, Garda John Finnerty, Henry Street garda station, explained: “A young man got off a bus at St Mary’s Road in Newcastle West at 12.50am last Monday morning. He started to walk towards his destination when he noticed someone following him.”

“He quickened his pace but suddenly this stranger started running towards him. The stranger caught up with him and threatened him with a knife.

The victim was ordered to hand over his wallet which he did. The thief then ran off in the direction of Sheehan’s Road with the wallet.

Garda Finnerty said the victim “wasn’t injured but was clearly traumatised by the incident”.

Gardaí said the perpetrator was described as “wearing grey pants with a black top which contained a hoody”.

“This incident was quite distressing for the victim. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to come forward to assist the Gardai in Newcastle West with their enquiries,” Gda Finnerty said.

“The phone number for the Newcastle West gardaí is 069-20650. There would have been other people who disembarked from this bus around the same time who may have seen this incident unfolding,” he added.

