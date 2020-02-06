News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in Kerry

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in Kerry
By Steve Neville
Thursday, February 06, 2020 - 01:02 PM

A man in his 70s has died following a single-car collision in Kerry.

The collision occurred in Ballybunion on Thursday.

Gardaí said in a statement that they received a report of "a single vehicle road traffic collision at Lartigue Road".

They said the alarm was when the body of the man was discovered in a car.

He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body was removed to University Hospital Kerry where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said a file is to be prepared for the Coroner.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed something to come forward.

They would like to speak to persons who travelled in both directions on the Lartigue Road between 11.30am and 12.30pm on February 5.

Gardaí are also appealing to road users with dash-cam/camera footage recorded in the area during the times outlined, to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí added that enquires are ongoing.

READ MORE

Mary Lou McDonald: Any suggestion that Conor Murphy is holding back information 'deeply wrong'

More on this topic

Gardaí investigating 'serious assault' of man, 46, in Kilkenny Gardaí investigating 'serious assault' of man, 46, in Kilkenny

Key unlocks mystery of body found in Galway woods in 2014Key unlocks mystery of body found in Galway woods in 2014

Two arrested as gardaí seize €400k in cash from East European organised crime networkTwo arrested as gardaí seize €400k in cash from East European organised crime network

Man arrested by gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal fraudsMan arrested by gardaí investigating so-called ATM transaction reversal frauds


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Ireland backs global effort to control coronavirus spreadIreland backs global effort to control coronavirus spread

Family ‘lives in hope’ of seeing Paul Quinn murderers jailedFamily ‘lives in hope’ of seeing Paul Quinn murderers jailed

British Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the NorthBritish Government ‘needs to deliver on financial promises’ to the North


Lifestyle

Ella Walker visits the Californian coastal resort being championed by female foodies.Santa Barbara – discover the town where women are transforming the food scene

If you’re aiming to buy a property this year, here’s how to make sure lenders say yes to your mortgage application.First-time buyer? 5 ways to get yourself ‘mortgage ready’

Shoes in highlighter hues are big on the catwalk. Prudence Wade reveals her top picks from the high street, and how to wear them.Not just for raving: How to wear neon heels the grown-up way

It might be a good way to kill germs, but shouldn’t replace washing your hands with soap and water.Does hand sanitiser actually work?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 05, 2020

  • 13
  • 19
  • 20
  • 33
  • 40
  • 43
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »