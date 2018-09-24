Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Limerick house targeted in drive-by shooting

David Raleigh

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses following a drive-by shooting on a home on the north side of Limerick City.

The gun attack occurred at Whitecross Gardens, Moyross, shortly after 1am Sunday, gardaí said.

A single shot was fired through the front window of the house, however, none of the occupants were injured.

Gardaí are harvesting CCTV footage of the car’s movements before and after the shooting to help them trace the shooter.

“There was a couple of people inside the house. None of them were injured,” said a garda source.

“We are not sure why it happened. It’s totally out of the blue, and, it’s been a long, long time since we’ve had an incident like that around Moyross,” they added.

On Sunday, gardaí recovered a red saloon car, which was found partially burnt out, over the border in Co Clare.

The partially burnt car is believed to have been used by the shooter, who may have possibly used a second vehicle in their getaway.

Gardaí were carrying out forensic tests on the recovered car to try to glean traces of human DNA which may help them trace the perpetrator.

Investigators were still trying to establish a motive for the shooting today.

“There was a shot fired at a house at Whitecross Gardens on Saturday night/Sunday morning. There were no injuries and a window was damaged,” added the source.

There were reports of a car outside the door of the house when the shot was fired from inside the car or quite near the car. The car left the area then.

“We have a car recovered in Co Clare, which was found partially burnt out. It was recovered yesterday. It’s a red saloon car.”

Appealing for information, Superintendent Derek Smart, Henry Street garda station said: “Anyone that has any information as regard to this serious incident, in Whitecross Gardens shortly after 1am on Sunday morning, we’d appeal for them to come forward and give us whatever piece of information that they have.”

Mayorstone gardaí, who are investigating the shooting, can be contacted on 061-456980.