Gardaí appeal for witnesses after human body parts found in bag in Dublin

Gardaí in Coolock are appealing for witnesses in relation to the discovery of human body parts that were located in a bag outside houses in the Coolock area.

The bag and remains currently remain at the scene pending the arrival of the Garda Technical Bureau, according to a garda spokesperson.

The Office of the State Pathologist and the Coroner have been notified.

Gardaí are seeking any persons who have concerns for a loved one who they have not heard from in the last number of days to contact them at Coolock Garda Station.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station or any garda station.

Earlier: Garda investigation launched as human remains found in bag in Dublin

Human body parts have been found in a bag in north Dublin.

The scene remains sealed off this morning after the discovery around 10pm last night.

The alarm was raised when what are understood to be human limbs were found in a bag outside houses in Coolock.

The grim discovery was made at the junction of Moatview Gardens and Drive.

The scene was sealed off to preserve any evidence.

The Dublin City Coroner has been notified, and the services of the state pathologist have been requested.

Officers are believed to be checking missing person files to try to identify the remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.