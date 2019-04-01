Gardaí appeal for witnesses after horse transporter overturns in Limerick

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have dash cam footage of a horse transporter that overturned while travelling along the N24, just outside Limerick, last night.

Four people were travelling in the vehicle which was carrying three horses, gardaí said.

The incident occurred around 7pm on Sunday night.

The transporter came to a rest on its roof on an embankment after having left the road on a bend near Ballysimon, gardaí added.

“Gardaí were called to the scene of an overturned horse transporter on John Carew Park Link Road, Limerick on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at approximately 7pm,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“There are no injuries and no reports of any injuries to the horses. This stretch of road was closed to facilitate the righting of the truck.”

A spokesperson for Munster Regional Communications Centre said three units of the Limerick City fire service were deployed to the scene at 7.25pm, and the last fire unit returned to its base just before 9pm.

A crane is understood been used to right the overturned vehicle.

The matter is being investigated by gardaí at Roxboro Road garda station.

Appealing for witnesses a garda spokesman said: “We are investigating the incident and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact us.”

“We would also be appealing for anyone with any dash came footage of the incident to contact us,” the spokesman added.