Gardaí appeal for witnesses after hit and run left two elderly men in hospital

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 05:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Two elderly men were walking at Swords Road in Santry when they were knocked down by a motorbike, which failed to stay at the scene.

The pedestrians, in their 80s, were taken to hospital where one remains in a serious but stable condition. The other received minor injuries.

The collision happened on the city-bound side of the roadway next to Morton Stadium at approximately 9:40pm.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed the collision and any Taxi drivers or other motorists who travelled along the road and may have dash-cams to contact Santry Garda Station, 01-6664000.


