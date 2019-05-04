NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after fire damages house in Blanchardstown

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 07:06 PM

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a house in Blanchardstown in Dublin this morning.

The two people in the home managed to escape unharmed.

Gardaí are looking for four men who fled the scene on foot, heading in the direction of Sheephill Avenue.

They were dressed in dark clothing with hooded jumpers.

Anyone who saw anything unusual in the Corduff or Westway areas between a quarter past eleven and a quarter to twelve this morning, is being asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 - 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

Man arrested in connection with serious assault in Temple Bar

Man released without charge following CAB-led operation

Moral authority lost in GRA’s sea of demands

Young gardaí struggling to pay for rent in pressure zones

More in this Section

Man who helped liberalise laws on homosexuality in NI loses his seat

Taoiseach apologises for Waterford hospital mortuary comments

Native Irish speaker elected for Tories in English local elections

Dissident republican Gary Donnelly tops poll in area where Lyra McKee was murdered


Lifestyle

Why hay fever remedies are not to be sneezed at

How to create a near-zero waste kitchen

How to make a green getaway with an environmentally friendly holiday

Wine list: Just how environmentally friendly is wine?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »