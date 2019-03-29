Gardaí appeal for witnesses after cyclist dies in Co Kerry

Gardaí in Listowel investigating the death of a male cyclist in his 60s are appealing for witnesses.

Emergency Services were called when a male cyclist was found lying on the road at Colkeragh on Wednesday evening between Ballylongford and Listowel.

The injured man removed by helicopter to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Following a post-mortem examination earlier today gardaí investigating the circumstances of the man’s death have appealed for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Statio or the Garda Confidential Line.