Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Cork post office robbed

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 10:47 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an armed robbery at a post office in Co Cork this morning.

Two men armed with what is believed to be a handgun and an iron bar entered the post office at Little Island around 9.30am.

They threatened staff and left the scene with a small sum of cash.

The two men were left the scene in a black 05C car which has damage on either side, gardaí say.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

No staff member was injured during the incident.

Gardaí trying to establish motive for Dublin murders

