Gardaí appeal for witnesses after attempted ATM robbery in Co Louth

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 01:51 PM

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to an attempted ATM robbery in Dunleer in County Louth.

It happened early this morning at the Bank of Ireland on Main Street in Dunleer.

Gardai want to speak to anyone who saw unusual activity in the Ardee, Dunleer, Stabannon areas of County Louth between four and five am this morning.

In particular they would like to hear from people who may have witnessed a tractor pulling a low-loader and excavator in those areas.

They are also trying to find a white pick-up 4x4 that is believed to have been used in the raid.

"Members were patrolling the area at the time managed to intercept the attempted theft and a pursuit ensued onto the N1 in which the culprits made their way over the border," a garda spokesperson said.

The PSNI are assisting Gardaí in their searches.

The ATM had previously been targeted in November.

TOPIC: Gardai

