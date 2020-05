Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was seriously assaulted in Dublin.

The 16-year-old boy sustained head injuries during the attack at Seagrange Park in Baldoyle at around 5pm on Tuesday evening.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital, where he is in a serious condition.

Gardaí would like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm that day.