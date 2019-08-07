News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for witness after cigarettes, alcohol and cash stolen from Longford filling station

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 11:42 AM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Longford.

It occurred at a filling station in Lanesboro sometime between 2am and 6am and on Thursday July 4.

Gardaí said that "entry was gained by forcing a rear door and the burglars are believed to have spent some hours in the store."

They said that a "quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash was stolen and a considerable amount of damage was caused in the store." 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity on July 4 between 1am and 7am in Lanesboro.

They are are also appealing to motorists who were driving through Lanesboro between 1am and 7am who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lanesboro Garda Station on 043 3321102 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

