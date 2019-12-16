Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Chantelle Doyle was last seen in the Dublin Airport area on Saturday.

Chantelle Doyle

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black boots, a pink fair jacket, blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone who may have seen Chantelle or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.