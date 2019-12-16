News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding missing Dublin teen

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 16, 2019 - 07:08 PM

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help as they search for a missing teenager.

Thirteen-year-old Chantelle Doyle was last seen in the Dublin Airport area on Saturday.

Chantelle Doyle
Chantelle Doyle

Chantelle is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slight build, long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black boots, a pink fair jacket, blue jeans and a black top.

Anyone who may have seen Chantelle or has information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Coolock Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

READ MORE

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

More on this topic

Gardaí searching for missing Dublin 13-year-oldGardaí searching for missing Dublin 13-year-old

Update: Bernard and Carol Devine have been found safe and wellUpdate: Bernard and Carol Devine have been found safe and well

Missing Cork teenager found safe and wellMissing Cork teenager found safe and well

Appeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeksAppeal for help to find Louth man missing for almost two weeks


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal Patient advocates to call for independent individual reviews for women in CervicalCheck scandal

Two men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in CorkTwo men arrested in connection with murder of homeless man in Cork

NUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation findsNUIG fundraising charity spend €50k on business-class flights, €30k on taxis, investigation finds

Irish Greyhound Board to investigate after 12 dogs found in cramped cages at Dublin PortIrish Greyhound Board to investigate after 12 dogs found in cramped cages at Dublin Port


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan hears how children’s charity helps familiesHow Christmas is made special for the children at LauraLynn hospice

A twenty-first celebration led to a big day out for Áine O’Callaghan and Gerard Nagle.Wedding of the Week: Roman holiday leads to wedding proposal for Áine and Gerard

Growing up in Cork, Stephen Bradley dreamed of becoming an actor.This Much I Know: Writer and Director Stephen Bradley

Breathing apps have soared in popularity – here’s how to give it a go without your phone. By Abi Jackson.3 breathing exercises to reduce stress, anxiety and a racing mind

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »