Gardaí appeal for public's assistance in locating missing Waterford woman

Thursday, May 02, 2019 - 05:52 PM

Gardaí in Waterford are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 36-year-old Angela Butler, also known as Angela McGrath, who was last seen in Waterford City on Monday, April 30.

When last seen Angela was wearing white runners, blue jeans, a khaki jacket over a grey hooded top, and was carrying a hand bag.

She is described as approximately 5ft3” in height with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station 051-305300 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

