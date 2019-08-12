Gardaí appeal for man who helped girls after incident in Co Wexford to come forward

Gardaí are looking to speak with a man who may be able to help with their enquiries into an incident which occurred in Co Wexford last month.

They are investigating complaints that three teenage girls were attacked, with one girl allegedly seriously sexually assaulted, at Courtown Harbour in Gorey.

The incident occurred on July 28 at 12,am in the Burrow area of the harbour.

Gardaí said today they wished to speak with a man who is understood to have come to the assistance of the girls on the night of the incident.

They thanked the members of the public who have come forward so far, and continue to appeal to anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.