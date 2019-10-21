News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for information on the murder of Dublin man who was shot in the face

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Crimestoppers has launched an appeal for information about the murder of a man who was shot in the face in 2013.

Patrick Sullivan died in hospital last summer, five years after he was attacked by a masked intruder at his home at Rowlagh Park in Clondalkin.

Gardaí believe Patrick, who was 52 at the time and never regained consciousness, was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Today, Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information about what happened to make contact anonymously.

"Mr Sullivan was a hard-working, family man who was not involved in criminality and we believe he was shot in a case of mistaken identity," said Superintendent Paul Dolan, Lucan garda station.

"At the time of the shooting, the local community provided vital information to Gardaí.

"We are now appealing to any members of the community who have yet to come forward to please do so.

"Any information you may have either on the incident or those involved can play a crucial role in our investigation."

Members of the public can contact Crimestoppers with information without leaving their name or personal details.

Supt Dolan urged anyone "with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant" to call Crimestoppers.

Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

