Gardaí appeal for information on public order incident at Dublin nightclub

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 07:06 PM

There is an appeal for witnesses and mobile phone footage after a group of men tried to force their way into a nightclub in Dublin last weekend.

Gardaí found a number of weapons at the scene on Sunday night.

Officers said there was no link between the Longitude festival and a public order incident outside a nightclub off Grafton Street last weekend.

About 1am on Sunday morning, a large group of men tried to get into a licensed premises on Adam Court.

Gardaí say there was an incident between them and security personnel before the men ran away.

After they left, gardaí found a number of offensive weapons in Adam Court.

One man in his 20s was arrested and charged on the night.

Gardaí at Pearse Street want to hear from witnesses, particularly anyone who may have been out for a smoke at neighbouring pubs, or who may have mobile phone footage.

