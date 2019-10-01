Gardaí appeal for information on missing Martin Doyle ahead of 15th anniversary

October 4 will mark the 15th anniversary of the disappearance of 20-year-old Martin Doyle.

Martin went missing from his home in Suncroft, Co Kildare on October 4, 2004.

Known to his friends as Murt, he is described as 5’2” in height, of thin build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion.

When last seen Martin was wearing a navy jumper with a white stripe on the sleeve, navy tracksuit bottoms and runners.

On the front of his jumper was the word Adidas in white lettering.

Gardaí continue to seek the public's assistance in trying to locate him.

In particular, they would like to know where Martin went after he left his home in Suncroft at 11am on October 4, 2004.

Anyone with information should contact Kildare Garda Station at (045) 521222, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.