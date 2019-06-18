News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information as Cork teen missing since last week

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 12:14 PM

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a teenager reported missing from his home in Co Cork.

17-year-old Daniel Murphy was last seen on the Kilmoney Road in Carrigaline last Wednesday, the 12th of June at 7.40pm.

He is described as 5'4'' in height, of slight build, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he may have been wearing a black puffa type jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí.

[timgcap=Daniel Murphy.]MissingPersonDanielMurphyCarrigaline180619_large.jpg[timgcap]

More on this topic

Family of man, 55, missing from Dublin 'seriously concerned for his welfare'

Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin man

Gardaí issue appeal for man last seen in Dublin city

PSNI using victim recovery dogs to search for man missing for a fortnight

TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Government to consider stricter penalties for committing perjury

Calls for Government to fund app and gaming development to treat people with mental health issues

Asthma costs the state €472m per year

Hiqa received 12 complaints of sexual or physical abuse in nursing homes over past year


Lifestyle

UL Video series: How the largest women's association in Ireland is facing up to changing times

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »