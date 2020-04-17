Gardaí appeal for information on fatal Dublin stabbing

Gardaí are appealing for information after a man was stabbed to death in Dublin on Wednesday night.

Glen Osborne, 20, from Taafe Place in Ballybough, lost his life following the incident at the Ballybough House flat complex in Dublin 3.

Shortly before 10pm on Wednesday night, gardaí were called to the scene of a serious assault, where Mr Osbourne was discovered with stab wounds.

He was removed to the Mater University Hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

A teenage boy who was arrested by Gardaí in relation to the incident is still being questioned.

Gardaí are appealing to any taxi drivers who may have been in the Ballybough area between 9.30pm and 10.30pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to any drivers with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or can assist Gardaí should contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.