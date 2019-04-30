Gardai appeal for information on attacker who stripped down after serious Temple Bar assault

Gardai have appealed for information relating to a man who seriously assaulted a pedestrian in Dublin last Friday before stripping off and lying down on the road.

Gardai in Dublin revealed tonight that the assaulted man was left with life threatening injuries and is currently being treated in St. James Hospital.

Gardaí at Pearse St said that at approximately 10.25pm last Friday a 44 year old man was seriously assaulted by a lone male on Prices Lane, Dublin 2.

The injured man sustained life threatening injuries

The suspect then made his way onto Aston Quay near the junction with Bedford Row where he removed items of his clothing and appeared to lie down on the street.

Gardai said the man's behaviour attracted public attention and may have been recorded on mobile phones.

Investigating officers are appealing to anyone who has mobile phone footage and to drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Pearse St Garda Station on 01-666 9012, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.