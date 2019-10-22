News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for information following theft of Dublin Marathon merchandise

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 08:15 PM

Gardaí in Raheny are appealing for information and witnesses following a theft of Dublin Marathon merchandise.

It is understood the merchandise was stolen between the hours of 4.30pm on Saturday October 19, and 6.30pm on Monday October 21 from a van parked outside a house at Sutton Park, Sutton, Dublin 13.

A large quantity of hats and jackets intended for Dublin Marathon Stewards and volunteers was taken during the incident.

An Garda Síochána would like to advise the public that this official Dublin Marathon merchandise, is not on general sale to the public and was intended only for stewards and volunteers.

Anyone offered the merchandise for sale or can assist Gardaí in locating the property is asked to contact their local Garda station.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious between the hours of 4.30pm on Saturday October 19, and 6.30pm on Monday October 21 are asked to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 6664300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

