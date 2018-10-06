Gardaí appeal for information following fatal shooting in Dublin

Update - 7.40am: Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing for information following the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old in Ballymun, Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 11.15pm at Poppintree Crescent.

The injured man was attended to by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off and is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Poppintree Park is also currently sealed off as part of the investigation.

The body of the man remains at the scene and State Pathologist has been notified. An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier: An investigation is underway into reports of a shooting in Ballymun in Dublin last night.

The shooting occurred after 11pm in Poppintree in Ballymun.

A man in his 40s was shot dead at a house in Poppintree Crescent.

Gardaí remain at the scene which has been preserved for examination this morning.

-Digital Desk