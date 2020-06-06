News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information as cyclist, 60s, dies in Kilkenny traffic collision

Gardaí appeal for information as cyclist, 60s, dies in Kilkenny traffic collision
Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 07:35 PM

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving a tractor and a pedal cyclist, that occurred on Church Road in Gowran, Co. Kilkenny at approximately 3.45pm.

A male cyclist, aged in his 60s, received fatal injuries as a result of the collision. His body was removed St. Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny and will later be transferred to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will be conducted.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Goresbridge are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on Church Road between 3.30pm and 3.45pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Goresbridge Garda Station on 059 9775202, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

Hundreds of Black Lives Matter demonstrators protest outside US Embassy in Dublin

More on this topic

Report highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusersReport highlights some gardaí reluctant to arrest domestic abusers

Two men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statueTwo men arrested in relation to vandalism of Luke Kelly statue

Gardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary houseGardaí find suspected cannabis plants growing in polytunnel at Tipperary house

Gardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shoppingGardaí appeal to parents not to leave children in cars while shopping


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Cork businesses hail lifting of coronavirus restrictionsCork businesses hail lifting of coronavirus restrictions

Pints and peanuts do not make a pub a restaurant – Dr Tony HolohanPints and peanuts do not make a pub a restaurant – Dr Tony Holohan

Irish Water postponed new charges over 'optics' fearIrish Water postponed new charges over 'optics' fear

People advised to wear face coverings when visiting older peoplePeople advised to wear face coverings when visiting older people


Lifestyle

Throw all the veg you’ve got into this easy dish.Jack Monroe’s recalibration supper recipe

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.Michelle Darmody's One list, Five meals

What is the future of fashion and how will the ‘high street’ look when this is all over? Corina Gaffey asks those in the knowThe future of fashion: How the crisis will impact the retail industry and what we wear

Surveying the global market, Des O’Sullivan says when the going gets tough, the tough get goingHow art world is putting changed times in picture

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »