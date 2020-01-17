Additional reporting by Eoin English and Greg Murphy

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a young man was fatally stabbed in Cork city last night.

The man is understood to be in his late teens or early 20s and is from West Cork and believed to be a student at CIT.

He suffered what is understood to have been a stab wound to the neck during an incident on the Bandon Road, on the south side of the city.

There are reports that the injured victim staggered along the road before collapsing outside the chipper.

The alarm was raised shortly before 9.30pm and three ambulances rushed to the scene.

The man received medical attention at the scene and was rushed in a critical condition to Cork University Hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital continued resuscitation efforts but the man was pronounced dead a short time later.

A number of areas on Bandon Road have been sealed off by Gardaí, including a house.

The local Coroner and the office of the State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is scheduled to take place today.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who has any information to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.