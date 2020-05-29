Gardaí appeal for information after woman struck by car in Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman in her 40s was hit by a car in Dublin on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10.25pm at the junction of Mountjoy Square West and Gardiner Place.

The car reportedly drove off in the direction of Dorset Street and the woman was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists who were in the area and has dash-cam footage is being asked to come forward.

People can contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.