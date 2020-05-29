News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information after woman struck by car in Dublin

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious leg injuries.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 11:30 AM

Gardaí are appealing for information after a woman in her 40s was hit by a car in Dublin on Wednesday night.

It happened at around 10.25pm at the junction of Mountjoy Square West and Gardiner Place.

The car reportedly drove off in the direction of Dorset Street and the woman was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or motorists who were in the area and has dash-cam footage is being asked to come forward.

People can contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More on this topic

Three arrested as gardaí seize €700,000 in cash and drugs in searches Three arrested as gardaí seize €700,000 in cash and drugs in searches

Man, 30s, dies following collision between tractor and motorbikeMan, 30s, dies following collision between tractor and motorbike

Man, 40s, dies following collision between car and truck in LimerickMan, 40s, dies following collision between car and truck in Limerick

Man, 20s, injured in Meath shootingMan, 20s, injured in Meath shooting


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'I don’t want to give my press officer a heart attack': Leo Varadkar defends two metre social distancing ahead of Bank Holiday'I don’t want to give my press officer a heart attack': Leo Varadkar defends two metre social distancing ahead of Bank Holiday

Concerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions easedConcerns raised about lack of public toilets as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Showband star Brendan Bowyer dies in Las VegasShowband star Brendan Bowyer dies in Las Vegas

Paschal Donohoe confirms public sector pay rise in OctoberPaschal Donohoe confirms public sector pay rise in October


Lifestyle

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »