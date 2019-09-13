News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for information after two assaults last night in Cork

A general view of St Patrick's St Cork
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, September 13, 2019 - 10:24 AM

Gardaí in Cork have arrested one man and appealed for witnesses to two separate assaults after a night of violence in the city.

One man fighting is fighting his life and the first incident which occurred on St Patrick’s St just after 9pm last night.

A man in his 40s was found with serious head injuries and was brought by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where is condition was listed as serious.

However, his condition deteriorated overnight and is now understood to be critical.

The injured party is understood to have been engaging with the homeless services in the city and had been living in a homeless shelter.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the St Patrick’s Street area from 8pm to 9.15pm, and particularly to anyone who was around the street’s junction with French Church St and who may have witnessed any incident to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452 2000 , The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Separately, gardaí are also appealing for witnesses to an assault incident on the Grand Parade just after midnight.

A man in his late teens was found with serious injuries at approximately 12.15am and was taken to Cork University Hospital.

A man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station also.

TOPIC: Cork

