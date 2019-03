Gardaí are appealing for help in finding a missing teenager in Co Wicklow.

Sixteen-year-old Besart Vladi was last seen at Bray Dart Station at 2pm yesterday afternoon.

He is 5-foot-4 in height with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was wearing white and blue runners, a green zip-up top with black stripes and green trousers.

Anyone who has seen Besart or who can help find him is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station.