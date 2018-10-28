Home»Breaking News»ireland

Gardaí appeal for information after serious hit-and-run

Sunday, October 28, 2018 - 05:10 PM

Gardaí are appealing for information about a serious hit-and-run incident which happened on Market Street, Ardee, Co Louth this morning.

At around 1.16am, three pedestrians - two women, aged 21 and 20, and a man, aged 53) - were struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra which mounted the footpath and failed to stop.

This car was later found crashed and abandoned a short distance away.

All three injured persons were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for various injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigating gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information or dash cam footage to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041-687 1134, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Digital desk


