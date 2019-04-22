NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí appeal for information after girl dies and her brother is injured in traffic accident

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 07:19 AM

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information after a girl was killed and her brother injured in a collision with a car while cycling in County Galway yesterday.

Forensic examinations have been carried out at the scene, on the R358, just outside Ballinasloe town.

Both children were taken to Portiuncula Hospital following the crash, which happened shortly before noon.

The nine-year-old girl was later pronounced dead, while her brother's injuries are being described as "serious but not life-threatening".

